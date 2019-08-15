West Virginia girl found in Mexico, mother facing charges

byAssociated Press15 August 2019 05:30-04:00

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Federal officials say a missing West Virginia girl has been found in Mexico and her mother is facing charges.

The U.S. Marshals Service on Wednesday announced it located the 6-year-old and her mother at a hotel in Mexico City with the help of Mexican authorities Tuesday.

The girl was reported missing on July 20 after her mother didn’t return her to her custodial parent after a scheduled visitation. Days later, an emergency protective order and a warrant were filed against the mother, charging her with concealment of a child.

Authorities say the girl is in good condition and is being returned to her father in the U.S. The mother hasn’t hired a lawyer.

The Associated Press doesn’t typically identified minors who are victims of crimes.

