Welfare agency had repeated involvement before toddler died

byAssociated Press4 September 2019 08:48-04:00

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas child welfare officials say they received repeated reports about a Wichita toddler before he died of an overdose of the addiction treatment medication methadone.

The Kansas Department of Children and Families released a summary Tuesday of its involvement with 2-year-old Zayden JayNesahkluah in response to a records request from The Associated Press. Zayden’s mother, 23-year-old Kimberly Compass , was charged last month with first-degree murder.

The agency says the initial reports in December 2018 and January 2019 were about neglect and lack of supervision. Later, the agency received reports that Compass’ then-partner was physically abusive, and more that Compass was neglectful.

Although the reports weren’t substantiated, Compass received a mental health referral. The agency says a service provider attempted to contact her on May 31, the day Zayden was found dead at a motel.

