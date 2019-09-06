Washington woman pleads not guilty in Capital One hack

Washington woman pleads not guilty in Capital One hack

by – 6 September 2019 17:45-04:00

SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington software engineer who authorities say gained access to personal information from more than 100 million Capital One credit applications has pleaded not guilty to federal computer and wire fraud charges.

The Seattle Times reported Thursday that 33-year-old Paige Thompson faces up to 25 years in prison.

Thompson is suspected of hacking Capital One and three unidentified organizations that rented or contracted computers from a cloud-computing company including an out-of-state government agency and a telecommunications conglomerate outside the U.S.

Washington authorities say the former Amazon Web Services employee is suspected of stealing data from 30 entities, despite only four being listed in the August indictment.

Authorities say Thompson likely hacked into misconfigured computer systems to mine cryptocurrency.

A jury trial is scheduled for Nov. 4.

