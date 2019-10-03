W. Virginia woman accused of torturing toddler pleads guilty

Nation

W. Virginia woman accused of torturing toddler pleads guilty

by – 3 October 2019 03:05-04:00

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman accused of torturing her 3-year-old son has pleaded guilty to felony child neglect charges.

The Times West Virginian reports 29-year-old Brittany Nicole Lippincott entered the plea Tuesday. Lippincott told the court that she failed to get her son medical attention or provide him with adequate nutrition.

A criminal complaint says authorities investigating a report that Lippincott was selling drugs out of her home this spring found the underwear-clad toddler locked inside a room.

It says the emaciated and bruised toddler told authorities his genitals and lips were injured when “mom hurt me with the pliers.” Medical records say he weighed about 22 pounds. Marion County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer Pigott says the boy was hospitalized for a week.

A sentencing date wasn’t immediately set.

___

Information from: Times West Virginian, http://www.timeswv.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.