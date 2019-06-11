W.Va. student accused of sex assault is accused in 2 others

byAssociated Press11 June 2019 07:02-04:00

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — New sexual assault charges have been filed against a student who has been able to remain at Marshall University despite being convicted in a 2016 attack against another woman on campus.

News outlets report 22-year-old Joseph Hardin now faces second-degree sexual assault charges involving two more women in September and October 2018. Hardin was jailed Friday for violating probation in the previous case, and has a Wednesday court hearing.

Hardin was indicted on the same charge in 2016, but ultimately entered a Kennedy plea to a lesser charge of battery, allowing him to be convicted without admitting guilt.

Marshall spokeswoman Leah Payne says Hardin is enrolled. An ongoing lawsuit against the school says Hardin’s continued attendance forced the first victim to leave the college.

