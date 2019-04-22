Kansas patrol: Vulture causes crash that kills husband, wife

Kansas patrol: Vulture causes crash that kills husband, wife

byAssociated Press22 April 2019 09:07-04:00

MEDICINE LODGE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a vulture caused a crash that killed a married couple as they rode a motorcycle in southern Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the bird came out of a ditch Saturday afternoon and struck 42-year-old Brandon Husband, of Fowler, in the head on a rural road 13 miles (20 kilometers) northwest of the Barber County town of Medicine Lodge. The motorcycle then went off the road, struck a barbed wire fence and overturned.

The patrol says Husband died at the scene, and his wife, 43-year-old Jennifer Husband, was pronounced dead at a hospital. Neither was wearing a helmet.

Medicine Lodge is about 75 miles (120 kilometers) southwest of Wichita.

