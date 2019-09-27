Vortex roller coaster at Kings Island closing after 33 years

Nation

Vortex roller coaster at Kings Island closing after 33 years

byAssociated Press27 September 2019 11:05-04:00

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Kings Island amusement park in Ohio says its beloved Vortex steel roller coaster is closing permanently this year after giving thrills to riders for 33 seasons.

When it opened in 1987, the Vortex was the world’s tallest, full-circuit roller coaster with the highest drop and six inversions.

Park officials say that such coasters typically last 25 to 30 years, and that the Vortex has “simply reached the end of its service life.”

Over the years, more than 45 million guests have ridden the Vortex.

The park near Mason says the roller coaster’s last day of operation will be Oct. 27, the end of Kings Island’s fall season.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.