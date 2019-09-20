Virginia sheriff ends immigrant detention program

20 September 2019

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Virginia sheriff has ended an agreement with federal authorities to lock up people suspected of being in the United States illegally.

The Virginian-Pilot reports Norfolk Sheriff Joe Baron has for two years jailed detainees for Immigration and Customs Enforcement in exchange for federal money. The detainees were typically held for a couple of days before being transferred to a long-term detention facility.

The contract rider with ICE ended on Tuesday, and Baron decided not to sign a new one. He declined to discuss the decision in an interview.

The sheriff has come under some criticism for the policy since the newspaper began reporting about it.

