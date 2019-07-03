Virginia police find remains of missing 2-year-old boy

Nation

Virginia police find remains of missing 2-year-old boy

by – 3 July 2019 14:15-04:00

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Authorities say they believe they have found the remains of a 2-year-old Virginia boy who has been missing since last week.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Hampton police said they found the remains of 2-year-old Noah Tomlin on Wednesday morning at a trash incinerator near Wythe Creek.

The boy’s mother, Julia Tomlin, has been charged with three counts of felony child neglect involving three children, including Noah. She reported Noah missing on June 24.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.