Virginia lawmakers to debate gun laws after mass shooting

by By ALAN SUDERMAN and SARAH RANKIN , Associated Press9 July 2019 01:02-04:00

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers are set to

Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered lawmakers to return to the Capitol Tuesday and called on them to pass a wide range of gun-control measures. The governor, a Democrat, called for “votes and laws, not thoughts and prayers” after a Virginia Beach city employee shot and killed his coworkers at a municipal building on May 31

Republican leaders who control the legislature have signaled they are unlikely to pass Northam’s proposed legislation but will instead focus on increasing criminal penalties related to gun crimes. GOP lawmakers have criticized the governor as an opportunist trying to exploit a tragedy for political gain.

