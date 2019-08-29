Virginia Gov.’s appointee resigns over social media posts

Nation

Virginia Gov.’s appointee resigns over social media posts

byAssociated Press29 August 2019 07:20-04:00

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia governor’s new appointee to a state council on women’s issues has resigned because of past derogatory comments about Catholics she made on social media.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Gov. Ralph Northam’s appointee, Democratic activist Gail Gordon Donegan, resigned Tuesday from the Virginia Council on Women.

Two Virginia Catholic bishops had called on Donegan to resign after media reports detailed some of the comments she had made on Twitter.

Some posts mocked Catholics as pedophiles. She also made vulgar comments about Republican politicians. Before she resigned, the corporate lawyer from Alexandria defended her posts, saying her father was severely beaten in Catholic foster homes. She also said her husband is an ex-Catholic “and he’s not offended by my tweets.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.