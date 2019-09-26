Virginia girl: Classmates grabbed her, cut her dreadlocks

Nation

Virginia girl: Classmates grabbed her, cut her dreadlocks

byAssociated Press26 September 2019 17:26-04:00

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) — Police are investigating a 12-year-old girl’s allegation that her classmates grabbed her and cut her dreadlocks on the playground of a northern Virginia private school.

Newsoutlets report the girl says three of her sixth-grade classmates at Immanuel Christian School in Springfield called her hair “ugly” while they assaulted her at recess earlier this week.

The girl is African American. She says her attackers are white, and that they’ve been bullying her.

The school issued a statement Thursday saying it is disturbed by the allegations and has asked police to investigate.

Police confirmed Thursday they are investigating.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.