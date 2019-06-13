Virginia Beach tries to dispel “rumors” about mass shooting

Nation

Virginia Beach tries to dispel “rumors” about mass shooting

byAssociated Press

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Officials in Virginia Beach are pushing back against what they describe as “rumors, innuendo, conflicting theories and speculation” about the recent

The city released a statement Thursday that said police looked into reports about DeWayne Craddock being confrontational and engaging in fights before the rampage. But investigators have not uncovered evidence to confirm the allegations.

The city also denied that one of the shooting victims received Craddock’s resignation email on the day of the attack.

Virginia Beach’s lengthy statement said police are continuing to try to understand what led to the nation’s worst mass shooting in 2019.

Police have identified 240 people they want to interview as they seek to identify the civil engineer’s motive for fatally shooting 12 people at his workplace.

??????

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.