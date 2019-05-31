Virginia Beach police say multiple people hurt in shooting

byAssociated Press31 May 2019 17:11-04:00

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia Beach say a shooting at a municipal center has left multiple people wounded. They say a suspect has been taken into custody after Friday afternoon’s shooting and they believe there was only one shooter.

There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries.

