Village school investigates racist notes sent to student

Nation

Village school investigates racist notes sent to student

by By RACHEL D’ORO , Associated Press1 October 2019 17:55-04:00

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — School officials in an Alaska Native village are investigating three racist, hate-filled notes left in the locker of a mixed-race student that urged the girl to kill herself, one day after another resident in the Bering Sea community died by suicide.

David Harris, the school principal in Hooper Bay, says he’s asking teachers to see if they recognize the handwriting on the notes, which targeted a 14-year-old girl who is part black and part Yup’ik.

Harris says the notes were found Monday, one day after a school senior died by suicide.

The girl’s mother says she pulled her daughter out of classes after hearing from her about the notes. She says her daughter told her she also received similar notes last week but threw those away.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.