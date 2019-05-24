Vietnam War veterans monument defaced ahead of Memorial Day

byAssociated Press24 May 2019 09:53-04:00

BOSTON (AP) — Police say a memorial to Vietnam War veterans in Boston has been vandalized days before the Memorial Day holiday.

Massachusetts State Police say the memorial at the University of Massachusetts-Boston campus was defaced Thursday with graffiti, including swastikas. The vandals also destroyed numerous American flags and plants laid at the stone monument.

The memorial was also defaced in October. It was erected in 1986 and bears the names of 80 fallen servicemen who hailed from the city’s Dorchester neighborhood. It’s located on university-owned land.

UMass-Boston Interim Chancellor Katherine Newman says she’s “horrified at this callous act” and that the hate-filled graffiti is an “affront” to the campus community.

State Police released a surveillance video image of the suspect and asked anyone with information to contact them.

