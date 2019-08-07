Video shows Colorado police shooting suspect as he ran away

Nation

Video shows Colorado police shooting suspect as he ran away

by – 7 August 2019 13:13-04:00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A surveillance video shows a young man who was fatally shot by Colorado police running from two officers before falling and slumping to the ground.

The Gazette reported Wednesday that the video also shows a third officer dropping an unknown item at the scene in Colorado Springs.

Police have said the suspect, 19-year-old De’Von Bailey, was shot after he reached for a gun Saturday, but they have not elaborated, citing a pending investigation by the sheriff’s office.

The shooting of the black man by white officers prompted a protest.

The video shows officers performing chest compressions on Bailey before a fire crew arrived seven minutes after the shooting.

Video from the officers’ body cameras hasn’t been released.

____

This story has been corrected to say that police have only said that the suspect was shot after reaching for a firearm.

___

Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.