Video of ice cream licker prompts Texas police investigation

byAssociated Press5 July 2019 11:29-04:00

LUFKIN, Texas (AP) — Police in East Texas are searching for a woman suspected of taking a tub of ice cream from a Walmart freezer, removing the top to lick the ice cream and then returning it to the freezer.

Blue Bell Creameries said in a statement that it determined a Walmart store in Lufkin was where “the malicious act of food tampering took place.”

A short video posted to social media last week shows the woman laughing as she places the top back on the half-gallon container and returning it to the freezer.

Blue Bell says the container that was “compromised” was found and removed.

The company says “food tampering is not a joke.”

Lufkin police spokeswoman Jessica Pebsworth says investigators are working to verify the woman’s identity before a warrant is issued for her arrest.

Pebsworth says she faces a felony charge of tampering with a consumer product.

