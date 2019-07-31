Video: Man who died during arrest cries, begs police to stop

by –

(AP) — Police body camera video shows a man who called 911 to request help crying, pleading then going limp as arresting officers restrain him. Soon after, a paramedic says he’s dead.

Police released the footage Tuesday showing the August 2016 death of 32-year-old Tony Timpa. A federal judge ordered the release of the video following requests from The Dallas Morning News and KXAS-TV.

The videos show the officers cracking jokes as Timpa becomes still and silent. Medical examiners say he died of cardiac arrest caused by cocaine and the stress of physical restraint. His death was ruled a homicide.

In 2017, a grand jury indicted three officers for misdemeanor deadly conduct in Timpa’s death. But prosecutors dismissed the charges in March and the officers returned to active duty the next month.

