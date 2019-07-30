Video: Angry man chases gas station patron with machete

by – 30 July 2019 10:31-04:00

AUSTELL, Ga. (AP) — Cellphone video recorded a man being chased and attacked by another driver with a machete at a suburban Atlanta gas station.

WSB-TV reported Monday that Joshua Evans was honked at incessantly at a stoplight, and so he moved forward to enter the gas station parking lot.

He says the other driver followed him and attacked him with a machete, cutting his back and hands. Evans’ girlfriend jumped on the attacker’s back at one point.

A witness recorded the fight as well as the attacker’s license plate number.

WSB reports that authorities also picked up the suspect’s Walmart work vest with his name badge.

Cobb County jail records show that Dave Anthony Williams of Marietta, Georgia, was arrested at a nearby Walmart on charges of aggravated assault and battery.

