Vermont warden: Bear killed by homeowner with crossbow

Nation

Vermont warden: Bear killed by homeowner with crossbow

by – 1 August 2019 10:06-04:00

WILMINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont game warden says a homeowner used a crossbow to shoot and kill a 2-year-old black bear as it was trying to enter his house.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports Warden Lt. Dennis Amsden says the female bear had already been inside the home the same day, July 20, in the Chimney Hill section of Wilmington while the homeowners were away. It was trying to get inside again.

Amsden says the bear entered the house through a screened-in porch where the kitchen door had been left open.

Wardens say the area has been the site of many bear complaints.

___

Information from: Brattleboro Reformer, http://www.reformer.com/

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.