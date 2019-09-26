Vermont GOP governor calls impeachment inquiry ‘appropriate’

byAssociated Press25 September 2019 21:56-04:00

MONPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s Republican Gov. Phil Scott says Congress has a “solemn responsibility” to fulfill the role of checks and balances in the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

Scott said Wednesday that while he believes the inquiry is “appropriate,” a lot remains unknown surrounding the allegations that Trump repeatedly urged Ukraine’s president to “look into” Democratic rival Joe Biden.

In his statement, the governor cautions that the process of impeachment is serious and “should not be taken lightly or abused.”

This is not the first time Scott has responded to a controversy surrounding the president. The governor was outspoken in July after Trump said four Democratic congresswomen of color should “go back” to the countries they came from.

Scott called the president’s comments racist and not befitting a world leader.

