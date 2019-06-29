Vermont College of Fine Arts has interim president

by – 29 June 2019 08:10-04:00

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The board of the Vermont College of Fine Arts in Montpelier has appointed an interim school president.

The Times Argus reports that Leslie Ward will succeed Tom Greene, the school’s founder and president, who announced earlier this month that he is stepping down.

Greene plans to resign on July 1, 2020, but will take a year’s sabbatical first. He will return to teach writing and publishing master’s programs.

The board of trustees said this week that it will start a national search for a new president while Ward guides the college through the transition. It says Ward brings to the job experience in strategic planning and a deep understanding of the college.

