Vail Resorts aims to add ski areas by acquiring Peak Resorts

Nation

Vail Resorts aims to add ski areas by acquiring Peak Resorts

byAssociated Press22 July 2019 13:56-04:00

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Vail Resorts plans to take over 17 U.S. ski areas ranging from the Northeast to the Midwest by acquiring Peak Resorts for $264 million.

Colorado-based Vail said Monday the ski areas are in Indiana, Missouri, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Vermont.

The company says the deal is expected to close this fall if regulators and shareholders approve.

The newly acquired resorts would be included in Vail’s Epic season pass. Vail says it plans to spend about $15 million over the next two years on improvements at the properties.

The ski areas are near 10 metropolitan areas: Cleveland; Columbus, Ohio; Baltimore; Boston; Kansas City, Missouri; Louisville, Kentucky; New York; Philadelphia; St. Louis; and Washington.

Vail owns 20 other ski areas in the U.S., Canada and Australia.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.