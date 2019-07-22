Utility says most of a Hawaiian island is without power

Nation

Utility says most of a Hawaiian island is without power

byAssociated Press21 July 2019 21:04-04:00

HONOLULU (AP) — A utility company that serves about 33,000 customers on the island of Kauai reports that power is out on most of the island.

The Kauai Island Utility Cooperative says in a Facebook post Sunday that it is trying to determine the cause of the problem and expects that it will take at least two hours before power is restored.

Residents of the island, which has a population of about 72,000 people, say on social media that it appears much of the island is without power.

Kauai last had a major power outage in November 2018 because of a technical problem at the utility cooperative.

Kauai is at the northwest end of the Hawaiian islands.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.