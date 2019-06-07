Utah mother says officer pulled a gun on her black son

Nation

Utah mother says officer pulled a gun on her black son

by By BRADY MCCOMBS , Associated Press7 June 2019 18:19-04:00

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah mother is calling for an independent investigation after she says a police officer pointed a gun at her 10-year-old son’s head in what she calls a racially motivated incident.

Jerri Hrubes said Friday at a news conference that a white Woods Cross police officer pulled his gun on her son, DJ Hrubes, who is black, while he was playing on the front lawn Thursday.

She says the officer came back to apologize after she called to complain, but that she wants the officer and the agency held accountable.

Woods Cross police didn’t immediately return messages Friday about the events.

Police Lt. Adam Osoro told The Salt Lake Tribune Thursday that the officer mistook the boy for a potential suspect during a pursuit of two armed suspects. He says the officer acted appropriately under the circumstances.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.