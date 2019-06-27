Utah house searched in case of missing university student

byAssociated Press27 June 2019 11:48-04:00

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Police have completed their search of a Salt Lake City house as part of their effort to find a missing University of Utah student.

Neighbors said authorities completed the search Thursday morning after they worked through the night starting Wednesday, spending about 19 hours at the home.

The neighbors said Thursday that the officers took police dogs and shovels inside the home and removed undescribed items.

Salt Lake City police have said they believe the house has a connection to the disappearance of 23-year-old Mackenzie Lueck but have not said why.

Lueck disappeared after taking a Lyft June 17 from the airport to a park.

The home that was searched is about five miles (8 kilometers) from the park.

