US Navy Super Hornet jet crashes in California desert

byAssociated Press31 July 2019 15:34-04:00

CHINA LAKE, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Navy says an F/A-18 Super Hornet jet has crashed in the California desert and a search-and-rescue helicopter is en route to the scene.

Naval Air Forces Pacific spokesman Lt. Travis Callaghan says the single-seat warplane went down around 10 a.m. Wednesday about 60 miles (96.5 kilometers) north of the Naval Air Weapons Station at China Lake.

There’s no immediate information about the status of the pilot.

Callaghan says the crash site is approximately on the western edge of Death Valley.

The Super Hornet is a twin-engine fighter jet.

China Lake is about 120 miles (193 kilometers) north of Los Angeles.

