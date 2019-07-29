US moves to limit asylum for threatened family members

byAssociated Press29 July 2019 17:09-04:00

PHOENIX (AP) — Immigrants who fear persecution because of their family ties will no longer be eligible for asylum under a new rule issued by U.S. Attorney General William Barr.

Barr on Monday announced he was no longer allowing members of a family to be considered a “social group” if their lives are threatened simply because they are related to someone.

People can seek asylum in the U.S. if they can prove a well-founded fear of persecution based on their race, religion, nationality, political opinion or membership in specific social group.

Until now, asylum seekers who were threatened because of something their family member did or did not do were eligible.

Attorneys general under President Donald Trump have taken several actions to limit asylum.

It is unclear how many people are affected, but advocates say it could be thousands.

