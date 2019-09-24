US marshals capture man accused in $1B Ponzi scheme

Nation

US marshals capture man accused in $1B Ponzi scheme

byAssociated Press24 September 2019 07:41-04:00

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A California man has been arrested over allegations that he and his partners ran a $1 billion Ponzi scheme that targeted people receiving pensions.

News outlets report the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Future Income Payments LLC owner Scott Kohn on Saturday in San Diego. The 65-year-old has been on the run since March when authorities in South Carolina secured fraud indictments against him.

Court filings say the company provided cash advances to veterans and others that would then be repaid by their pensions. Traders weren’t told the advances had interest rates that could top 240%. The upfront money came from investors who were promised up to 8% back on their investments.

An April letter to investors says about 25 states are investigating or have taken action against Kohn’s company.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.