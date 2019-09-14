US border agent wounded, suspect killed during traffic stop

byAssociated Press14 September 2019 13:31-04:00

BRACKETTVILLE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a U.S. Border Patrol agent was shot and wounded during a traffic stop near the Texas border city of Del Rio and that another agent shot and killed the gunman.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement that the two agents pulled over a vehicle Friday evening near Brackettville and that someone inside the vehicle fired on them.

One agent was shot and the second agent returned fire, striking and killing the gunman.

The wounded agent was taken to a hospital with injuries that CBP described as not life-threatening.

A second person inside the vehicle was taken into custody.

Texas Rangers and the FBI are joining CBP in investigating the shooting. No other information was immediately available.

Brackettville is about 115 miles (185 kilometers) west of San Antonio.

