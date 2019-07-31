University researcher sent to prison in shooting of officer

by – 31 July 2019 11:32-04:00

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — A 38-year-old former university researcher has been sentenced to prison for shooting and wounding a Kansas police officer.

Riley County police said Mark Harrison, of Manhattan, Kansas, was sentenced Monday to four years and two months in prison. He previously pleaded no contest to attempted voluntary manslaughter in the shooting of police Sgt. Pat Tiede.

The charges stem from a three-hour standoff with police in February 2018 during which Harrison fired 33 times. One of the bullets hit Tiede, who recovered at a hospital. He has returned to the police force.

The Wichita Eagle reports Harrison was previously convicted of criminal damage to property arising from a domestic dispute that led to the standoff.

Harrison was a researcher in the mechanical and nuclear engineering department at Kansas State University.

