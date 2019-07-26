University fires 9 officers over social media posts

byAssociated Press26 July 2019 09:55-04:00

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — A historically black university in Virginia says it has fired nine of its police officers for sharing “misogynistic, racist and other offensive remarks via social media.”

Hampton University said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press on Friday that it fired the officers from its police department for “egregious violations of the university’s code of conduct.”

The university’s statement did not detail the remarks the officers made. It said it has “zero tolerance” for such behavior and had conducted a full investigation.

Founded in 1868, the school in the city of Hampton sits near the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay. Its website says it has a total enrollment of about 4,300 students. The police department’s website said it has 25 police officers on its staff.

