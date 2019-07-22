University board declares financial crisis; layoffs possible

by By DAN JOLING , Associated Press22 July 2019 17:22-04:00

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The University of Alaska Board of Regents has declared a financial exigency that will allow administrators to expedite layoffs of tenured faculty.

Regents gathered Monday in Anchorage for an emergency meeting.

They voted 10-1 to authorize UA President Jim Johnsen to start making budget cuts while he plans for reductions that could include axing programs, faculty and even campuses.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy last month used line-item vetoes to eliminate $130 million in state funding from the university budget.

With reductions made by state legislators, the university faces a 41% cut in state funding.

A majority of state lawmakers voted in favor of overriding Dunleavy vetoes but could not muster a three-fourths majority required to do so.

Legislators are currently meeting in a special session.

