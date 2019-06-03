Universal water park closes early, workers taken to hospital

byAssociated Press3 June 2019 14:59-04:00

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Volcano Bay water park at Universal Orlando Resort closed early Sunday and at least four workers were taken to hospitals for what theme park officials say were “technical issues.”

Workers and some guests complained that they felt like they were being electrically shocked.

Visiting from Boston, Sarah Carlino told the Orlando Sentinel she and her sisters felt like their feet were being “zapped” while walking around Volcano Bay. She says she felt like her concerns weren’t taken seriously when she told a manger.

Universal spokesman Tom Schroder says the workers were taken to hospitals as a precautionary measure and were later released.

Schroder didn’t immediately respond to an email for further comment on Monday.

