Union Pacific worker dies in Texas, pinned between 2 tankers

byAssociated Press21 August 2019 15:55-04:00

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Investigators say a Union Pacific worker has died after being pinned between two railway tanker cars in Southeast Texas.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says 39-year-old Travis Andrepont of Louisiana was killed before dawn Tuesday in Beaumont. Officials didn’t immediately provide a hometown for Andrepont. He died at the scene.

Sheriff’s Capt. Crystal Holmes says the accident happened near a chemical plant. Further details on the investigation weren’t immediately released.

Union Pacific spokeswoman Kristen South says Andrepont had worked for the Omaha, Nebraska-based company for 16 years and was part of its Gulf Coast service unit.

