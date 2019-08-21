UN warns of severe aid cuts in Yemen without new funds soon

by –

(AP) — The U.N. humanitarian chief in Yemen is warning that unless significant new funding is received in the coming weeks food rations for 12 million people in the war-torn country will be reduced and at least 2.5 million malnourished children will be cut off from life-saving services.

Lise Grande said the U.N. was forced to suspend most vaccination campaigns in May and without new money a “staggering” 22 life-saving programs in Yemen will close in the next two months.

At a U.N. pledging conference in February, donors pledged $2.6 billion to meet the urgent needs of more than 20 million Yemenis, but Grande said that to date, less than half the amount has been received.

In a statement Wednesday, she said that “when money doesn’t come, people die.”