UN puts brakes on peacekeepers’ pullout from Sudan’s Darfur

Nation

UN puts brakes on peacekeepers’ pullout from Sudan’s Darfur

byAssociated Press27 June 2019 21:30-04:00

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has voted to put the brakes on the withdrawal of the joint U.N.-African Union peacekeeping force in Sudan’s vast western Darfur region as the country deals with a political crisis.

The council voted unanimously Thursday to extend the current mandate of the force, known as UNAMID, for four months until Oct. 31.

It asks Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to provide an update in 60 days on the situation on the ground — and it asks the U.N. and AU to make recommendations by Sept. 30 on what the council should do about continuing the withdrawal.

Last July, the Security Council voted to dramatically cut the UNAMID force in response to reduced fighting and improved security conditions. The target for ending the mission is June 30, 2020.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.