UN condemns attack on migrants, calls for Libyan cease-fire

Nation

UN condemns attack on migrants, calls for Libyan cease-fire

byAssociated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is condemning a deadly attack on a detention center for migrants near Libya’s capital and is calling on the warring parties to urgently de-escalate fighting and commit to a cease-fire.

The U.N.’s most powerful body also called on the parties to rapidly return to U.N.-mediated political talks.

The council press statement on Friday was the first approved by all 15 members since self-styled Libyan National Army leader Field Marshal Khalifa Hifter launched a military offensive in early April aimed at taking the capital, Tripoli.

The Security Council also expressed “deep concern” at the worsening humanitarian situation in Libya and at conditions in detention centers, which it stressed “are the responsibility of the Libyan government.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.