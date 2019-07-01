UN chief to visit Kenya and Mozambique next week

byAssociated Press1 July 2019 18:04-04:00

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is heading to Africa next week to attend a counter-terrorism conference and assess recovery efforts from two cyclones earlier this year in Mozambique.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Monday that Guterres will arrive in Nairobi, Kenya, on July 9 and is scheduled to speak at a high-level African regional conference on counter-terrorism and preventing extremism.

Guterres will also meet with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and participate in a town hall meeting with youths involved in programs to prevent violent extremism.

Dujarric says Guterres flies to Mozambique’s capital of Maputo on July 10 for meetings with President Filipe Nyusi and other officials. On July 12, he will travel to Beira to talk with survivors of cyclones Idai and Kenneth and others involved in recovery efforts.

