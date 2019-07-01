UN chief to attend summit of Caribbean leaders this week

byAssociated Press1 July 2019 17:21-04:00

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is heading to Saint Lucia this week to speak at the opening of the annual summit of Caribbean leaders.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Monday that Guterres will also meet with Saint Lucia Prime Minister Allen Chastanet and other leaders attending the Caribbean Community meeting during his visit Wednesday and Thursday.

He said the U.N. chief will also talk with local residents to see how they are tackling the challenges posed by climate change and extreme weather.

Dujarric said this is part of the secretary-general’s focus on the impact of climate change on some of the world’s most vulnerable populations ahead of a climate summit he is holding on the sidelines of the annual meeting of global leaders at the U.N. General Assembly in September.

