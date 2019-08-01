UN appoints acting deputy at agency being probed

Associated Press1 August 2019

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed a new acting deputy head of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, whose top management is under investigation by the U.N.’s internal watchdog over allegations of abusing their authority.

Deputy Commissioner General Sandra Mitchell of the United States resigned in July and denied all allegations in a confidential report by the U.N. Relief and Works Agency’s ethics office.

The report, obtained Monday by The Associated Press, claims the agency’s top management, including Commissioner General Pierre Krahenbuhl, “have engaged in sexual misconduct, nepotism, retaliation, discrimination and other abuses of authority.”

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Thursday that Guterres decided in coordination with Krahenbuhl to appoint Assistant Secretary-General Christian Saunders of Britain as the agency’s acting deputy commissioner general to “ensure operational continuity.”

