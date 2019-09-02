UAW president joins Labor Day march days after FBI search

Nation

byAssociated Press

DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers president walked a portion of Detroit’s traditional Labor Day parade just days after

UAW President Gary Jones exited Monday’s parade route before its completion and didn’t speak to union members gathered afterward. UAW spokesman Brian Rothenberg told the Detroit News that Jones left because of another commitment.

Federal agents searched Jones’ suburban Detroit home Wednesday in apparently another step in a corruption investigation of union officials and Fiat Chrysler executives.

Some union members at the parade told the Detroit Free Press that unity is needed for current contract talks with General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler.

About 20 marchers hoisted signs with messages such as “Reform the UAW!”

