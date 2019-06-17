Trump tweets support for WV governor amid education debate

by –

(AP) — President Donald Trump has tweeted support for West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice as state lawmakers wrangle over education policy.

Trump on Monday boosted the Republican governor, writing “One size doesn’t fit all – I support West Virginia Schools. Keep up the great work, @WVGovernor Big Jim Justice – I am with you!”

Justice has publicly feuded with GOP leaders of the Senate over their sweeping education bill that would allow the state’s first charter schools. The plan has caused massive teacher protests at the state Capitol and faces staunch opposition from Democrats, but has been backed by Trump’s education secretary.

West Virginia’s Republican-led legislature is currently in a special legislative session because lawmakers couldn’t agree on education measures after a teacher walkout earlier this year.