Nation

Trump nominates black lawyer for judicial vacancy

byAssociated Press15 August 2019 09:00-04:00

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — President Donald Trump has nominated a black law professor who previously worked as a prosecutor, defense attorney and journalist to fill the nation’s longest federal judiciary vacancy.

Trump nominated Richard E. Myers Wednesday to be a federal judge in the Eastern District of North Carolina.

Raleigh lawyer Thomas Farr had been nominated four times — twice by President George W. Bush and twice by Trump — but was blocked in the Senate over his legal work that critics say disenfranchised black voters. President Barack Obama nominated two black women for the judgeship vacant since January 2006; Republicans blocked both.

The News & Observer reports Sen. Thom Tills, a supporter of Farr’s nomination, cited Myers’ work advising the University of North Carolina’s Federalist Society chapter in calling him an “outstanding choice.”

