Troopers: Digging for change leads to toll booth road rage

byAssociated Press24 September 2019 11:32-04:00

SPRING HILL, Fla. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a driver who rammed a woman’s car multiple times after apparently becoming upset that she was digging for change at a Florida toll booth.

In an incident report, the Florida Highway Patrol says the road rage incident happened Friday afternoon north of Tampa. Investigators pulled the vehicle registration from nearby cameras and tracked the car to a home in Tarpon Springs. Troopers say they couldn’t find the driver.

The victim told ABC Action News she feared for her life as the person in the Volkswagen Beetle rammed her car.

The woman says she was driving to Jacksonville to visit a friend and wasn’t familiar with the area. That’s why she didn’t have toll money.

Troopers say they’re still searching for the driver.

