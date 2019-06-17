Trial set for ex-driver accused of abusing disabled girl

by – 17 June 2019 09:15-04:00

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — A trial date has been set for a former Mississippi bus driver accused of sitting on and threatening to kill a disabled child.

The Sun Herald reports Antioinette Jane Raymond is set to go to court in November. The former St. Martin Middle School bus driver opted for a trial after a judge saw video of the assault and subsequently rejected her sentencing deal.

Video shows Raymond threatening to kill the 14-year-old girl if she doesn’t get quiet and stay still. The video later shows Raymond sit on the girl.

A teacher accused in the abuse, Kerri Ann Nettles, was sentenced to a $3,000 fine and suspended six-month prison sentence. She’s settled a related civil lawsuit for an undisclosed amount.

Information from: The Sun Herald, http://www.sunherald.com

