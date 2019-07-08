Trial beginning for man accused in Milwaukee officer’s death

byAssociated Press8 July 2019 08:16-04:00

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man accused in the fatal shooting of a Milwaukee police officer is going on trial.

Jordan Fricke is accused of killing 35-year-old Officer Matthew Rittner on Feb. 6. The 17-year police veteran was helping to serve a search warrant for suspected illegal guns and drugs at a Milwaukee duplex when he was killed.

Twenty-seven-year-old Fricke of Milwaukee is charged with four felonies, including first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. His jury trial starts Monday. He is jailed on $1 million bond.

According to the criminal complaint, police announced their presence several times and said they had a warrant. Rittner made a hole in the door with a battering ram, and Fricke fired four rounds through that hole, striking Rittner in the chest.

