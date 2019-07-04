Transgender woman arrested after bathroom dispute escalates

Nation

Transgender woman arrested after bathroom dispute escalates

byAssociated Press4 July 2019 10:48-04:00

SHELBY, N.C. (AP) — The Denny’s restaurant chain wants its customers to know that they can use the bathroom of their gender identity, nationwide, after a transgender woman was arrested this weekend in North Carolina.

News outlets say a man called police when the transgender woman used the same bathroom as his wife at a Denny’s in Shelby, North Carolina.

Responding officers informed the man that the 22-year-old transgender woman broke no law. But their dispute escalated, and the transgender woman was charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly spitting toward the man and his family.

A Denny’s statement says the company “does not tolerate discrimination of any kind” and expects customers to treat people equally.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.