Nation

Transcript: Judith Clark remorseful for deadly Brinks heist

byAssociated Press26 June 2019 16:34-04:00

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Former radical Judith Clark says she has spent the last two years focusing on the seriousness of her crime, the suffering of victims and any reparations she could make.

Clark left prison on parole in May after serving nearly 38 years for her role in a 1981 Brink’s armored truck robbery in suburban New York. The robbery left two police officers and a security guard dead.

In a 98-page transcript of her parole hearing released Wednesday, Clark said the time since her first parole bid was denied in 2017 was the hardest she had done because her hopes of release were raised.

Clark said during that time, she wrote an apology letter as though each of her victims and their loved ones were sitting in front of her.

